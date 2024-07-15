Snoop Dogg, Death Row Records Cannabis honor Tupac with limited-edition collection

Snoop Dogg is paying homage to one of the original artists of Death Row Records with the launch of a new cannabis line. He's teamed with Death Row Records Cannabis for its first artist collaboration, which honors Tupac, the man Snoop credits for giving him his first blunt.

"That first blunt sparked a friendship that ran deep," Snoop says in a statement. "We'll always have his music, but this is another way I can bring what was meaningful to 2Pac to his fans."

The cannabis line will have five available strains: Alien OG, Take 1, Take 2, Take 3 and Take 4. The "Take" with the most votes will make the cut for an exclusive, permanent collection, coming out this fall.

Also featured in the collection are one of four photos of Tupac that have never been released and a DRR matchbook.

The Tupac cannabis will be available Friday in select California dispensaries. Another release will take place through partner Pleasantrees in Michigan later this year.

