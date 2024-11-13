Skylar Simone releases 'WhatsInIt4Me' alongside new music video

Skylar Simone is back with new music, releasing her new song, "WhatsInIt4Me."

The song, which interpolates Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey's "I Know What You Want," finds Skylar sharing her expectations of a man and letting him know he has a "lot to prove." "Baby boy what's in it for me?" she asks on the track, letting her potential lover know she's "in it for love."

In the video, Skylar walks down a deserted highway after getting ahead of a man who tries to take advantage of her following a few drinks at a party. Instead, she blindfolds him, writes the word "ruined" on his chest and takes pictures of it all before making her escape.

"WhatsInIt4Me" marks Skylar's first release since Shiver, an EP reintroducing herself to the world after signing with Def Jam. It's also one in which she defines her sound as a bold, dominant woman with a playful mix of femininity and flirtatiousness.

"I wanted people just to take away a true representation of the artist that they're listening to and who I am, and also just feel moved and free through the music," Skylar tells ABC Audio of the EP. "I really just want to be a safe place and a free space for people just to feel great music. And that's my goal through my whole career."

With "WhatInIt4Me" out, Skylar's one step closer to achieving one of her goals for 2025, which is to release a new EP.

Describing Shiver as more intimate, she says the next project feels a little more "fun," adding it's more uptempo and "a little bit more experimental slightly."

"I think it's different than Shiver but also ... still carries over that same identity."

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

