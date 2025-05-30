SiR shares concept of 'Sin Again,' says tour is 'like a party'

SiR's song "Sin Again" is not about women and dating, but rather his relationship with drugs. Speaking with Live Nation, he clarified the concept of the song, which was inspired by a real-life experience.

"I was supposed to be sober. And my drug dealer texted my phone and was like, 'It's dropped off.' I picked that up. I had just got out of rehab," SiR shares. "It wasn't something that was supposed to break us apart, but we had set rules, and I just kept breaking them."

The song is featured on SiR's fourth studio album, Heavy, which will be supported with his Step into the Light tour. In the video, he discusses the vibe of his shows, which he says are all about community. "It's like a party," he says, noting his fans love him and know the lyrics to his songs.

"I think my overall goal is always to leave people with something they can hold onto, whether it be the performance itself or something one of the musicians added to their favorite song. ... I want them to remember that show forever," he continues.

SiR's approach, he notes, is to start over every time he's in a new city. "It's different people. ... It's gonna be different energy. It's a different venue, so it's gonna bounce off the walls different," he says. "So I definitely like to think of this tour as a one-show-at-a-time type tour."

The next stop on SiR's tour is on Sunday in New Haven, Connecticut.

