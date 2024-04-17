Simone Biles says comments about husband's viral interview "really hurt" her feelings

Simone Biles was present when her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, sat down with The Pivot podcast, and revealed he didn't know who she was when they started dating and believed he was the "catch." While she was "feeling great" at the time, it wasn't long before the internet would break her down with negative comments.

"I thought everything was OK, and then I go on Twitter and everybody's like, 'Divorce this man. He's mean!'" Biles recalled on a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "I'm like, 'He's the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on.' Truly, I've never met a man like him."

She added of his comment, "He never said I wasn't a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is!"

While Simone initially thought the subsequent comments were "hilarious," they eventually began to take a toll on her.

"One night I broke down and I'm like, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don't know him ... he's the sweetest guy, will do anything for anybody,'" she said. "That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that. For me, it's like, talk about me all you want, but don't come for my family, never."

Simone admits her husband truly does believe he's good at "everything," but notes she "thought that was cute." She says that after their first date, she "felt something" and said, "I'm going to marry him."

To give him a little ego check, however, she plans to bring him along to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I'm excited for him to see the Olympics because football's not in the Olympics and he always says it's the hardest sport, it's universal. So, why is it not in the Olympics?" she quipped.

