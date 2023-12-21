Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee" tops ﻿'Rolling Stone﻿'s Best Rap Songs of 2023 list

Rolling Stone compiled its list of 15 best rap songs of the year, naming none other than Sexyy Red and her Billboard chart-topping track "SkeeYee" as #1.

The magazine recognized the song, which released on June 9 and is produced by Tay Keith, for it's monthslong viral run, the track's "nostalgic" production and Sexyy's unapologetic rap style.

"Enter Sexyy Redd with 2023's 'SkeeYee,' where she reps her roots with curt this-is-where-I'm-from-and-this-is-what-I-like bars about cutting up in Hellcats and strip clubs," Rolling Stone writes. "Her conversational delivery and almost whiny trills make her exciting flow feel casual."

Earlier this year, the social media famous hit scored the #1 spot on Billboard's TikTok Billboard Top 50 Chart, which debuted in September. "SkeeYee" also came in at #3 on Complex's Best Songs of 2023, which the magazine unveiled on December 19.

Other songs featured on Rolling Stone's top 15 include Latto and Cardi B's "Put it on Da Floor Again," "Deli" by Ice Spice, Drake and J. Cole's "First Person Shooter," "Fukumean" by Gunna, and Offset and Cardi B's "Jealousy" at #15.

