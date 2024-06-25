Sexyy Red announces Sexyy Red 4 President! tour

Sexyy Red wants you to vote for her at the polls, so she's headed on tour to start her campaign. She shared the dates and locations for her Sexyy Red 4 President! trek Tuesday, revealing the details for 23 of the 26 scheduled shows.

According to the post, the tour will kick off on Aug. 22 in Seattle and make stops in Oakland, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and other cities before wrapping up on Oct. 5. The locations for the Aug. 31, Sept. 23 and Oct. 5 dates have been blurred.

"it's the Mf Hood Hottest princess Sexyy MF Red!!! And I'm kicking off my campaign tour 'Sexyy Red 4 President! WE POPPING OUT AND TURNING TF UP!" Sexyy wrote on Instagram. "Tickets on sale this Friday at 1 local! Link in bio!"

Hunxho, Loe Shimmy and Blakeiana will serve as guests.

