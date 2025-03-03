Sebastian 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Sebastian, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 82 °F on Wednesday, while the low is 54 °F on Friday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.
NWS Melbourne FL has issued a beach hazards statement until Monday at 03:00 AM.
Monday, March 3
- High of 71 °F, low of 63 °F (62% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:44 AM, sunset at 6:23 PM
Hellame // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 4
- High of 72 °F, low of 67 °F (64% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:43 AM, sunset at 6:24 PM
thaweerat // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 5
- High of 82 °F, low of 67 °F (59% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:42 AM, sunset at 6:24 PM
Pablesku // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 6
- High of 69 °F, low of 58 °F (33% humidity)
- Mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:41 AM, sunset at 6:25 PM
- First quarter moon
IKO-studio // Shutterstock
Friday, March 7
- High of 72 °F, low of 54 °F (43% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:40 AM, sunset at 6:25 PM
Rachasie // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 8
- High of 80 °F, low of 60 °F (49% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:38 AM, sunset at 6:26 PM
aco // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 9
- High of 80 °F, low of 60 °F (69% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (3 mm of rain)
- Strong breeze (25 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:37 AM, sunset at 6:27 PM