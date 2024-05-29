Sean Kingston to be turned over to authorities in Florida

Sean Kingston waived his right to fight extradition in a California court Tuesday, The Associated Press reports.

He signed papers to skip extradition hearings and was in a Southern California jail Tuesday afternoon. Officials from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the Broward County Sheriff's Office will arrange his transfer to authorities in Florida.

Kingston was arrested May 23 during a concert at Fort Irwin, while his mother, Janice Turner, was taken into custody following a raid of Kingston's Fort Lauderdale home. They are accused of stealing money, $500,000 in jewelry and a Cadillac Escalade, among other things, and have been charged with organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft and related crimes.

Robert Rosenblatt, an attorney representing Kingston and his mom, previously said they'd address the charges in Florida following the extradition and "are confident of a successful resolution."

Kingston's already served two years' probation for trafficking stolen property, while Turner previously served nearly 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud in 2006.

