Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new sex trafficking allegations in latest lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs faces new sex trafficking allegations in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday by a former porn star.

Adria English, who performed under the name Omunique, says in the lawsuit she "has lived her adult life with the memories of being trapped in a cycle of sex trafficking she never asked to be a part of and was chosen because Defendant Combs knew he could groom her."

The lawsuit also names a woman who English claims facilitated Diddy's alleged sex trafficking operation. The complaint compares her to Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted and sentenced to prison for recruiting and grooming sex abuse victims for the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The woman "was to Defendant Combs as Ghislaine Maxwell was to Jeffrey Epstein," adding that without the "woman using her inherent good will as a woman to gain the trust of another woman, coordinating and acting as an avatar for Defendant Combs, Defendant Combs would be unable to execute his corrupt sex trafficking organization."

Jonathan Davis, an attorney for Combs, denied the allegations in a statement to ABC News.

"No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone," the statement said. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court."

This is at least the tenth lawsuit filed against the rap mogul alleging physical abuse and sex trafficking. Combs settled a lawsuit in November that was brought by his ex-girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura accusing him of sex trafficking and sex assault.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.