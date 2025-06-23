Sean Combs likely won’t testify in his own defense in sex trafficking, racketeering trial

Federal prosecutors in Sean Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial said Monday that they now expect to rest their case on Tuesday, once special agent Joseph Cerciello of Homeland Security Investigations concludes his testimony.

The defense said it plans to rest without calling any witnesses, only submitting some evidence.

Given the revised schedule, the judge will hold a charging conference Wednesday followed by summations on Thursday.

Because the defense said it will rest its case without calling witnesses, that likely implies that Combs will not testify in his own defense.

It is likely that Judge Arun Subramanian will ask Combs at some point to formally confirm the choice.

