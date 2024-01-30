Screenings of Benjamin Crump-produced 'How to Sue the Klan' ﻿to be held throughout February

Screenings of a new documentary about a fight against the Ku Klux Klan, produced by renowned civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, will take place throughout Black History Month.

On Tuesday Crump's law firm announced the dates and locations for the screenings of How to Sue the Klan, a story that highlights the efforts of five Black women who fought the Ku Klux Klan in a landmark 1982 civil trial. After surviving a racially motivated mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the women utilized the Ku Klux Klan Act to win the case.

With eight shows currently scheduled for theaters around the nation, the premiere screening will take place at the Walker Theater in Chattanooga on February 9. The film will also play in Los Angeles; New York City; White Plains, New York; Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Boston, Massachusetts.

"How to Sue the Klan tells the grueling story of the brave women of the Chattanooga Five in their fight against injustice," Crump said. "The film's plot mirrors our modern times, as we still battle the ugly face of racism in our country with civil action. I am honored to be part of the outstanding team that made this film come to life and look forward to sharing it with the world."

For the full list of screenings visit Thecivilcase.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.