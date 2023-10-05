Saweetie responds to VMAs teleprompter backlash: "Imma always keep going"

Saweetie wears many hats, including co-host of this year's MTV VMAs preshow. The rapper's reading of the teleprompter was the butt of many social media jokes that night, but she's not deterred by what the haters have to say.

"I think a simple response is no matter what happens, baby just keep going," she tells Billboard. "Imma always keep going. I love to motivate. I love to inspire, and because I got back up on that stage, makeup still intact, hair still intact, outfit still intact, still on my Icy Girl ten white toes — I just keep going no matter what happens. That's all I gotta say about that."

Another title held by Saweetie is rapper of recent releases "Birthday" and "Shot O' Clock," which were "all about getting new music out."

"It was the summertime — you know, summertime is for the girls stepping out, getting ready and having fun — so I think it matched that energy," she says. "I just wanted to give the girls something to get ready to and to party to."

She's still up in the air about what her next couple of releases will be, but says fans should expect to hear "that Saweetie Sound" — something she's excited to share with the world.

In the meantime, Saweetie's preparing to perform alongside Baby Tate at the Swipe-Off concert, rewarded to the college with the most Swipe activity on Tinder. In her Billboard interview, she discusses green flags on the dating platform (somebody who's well traveled, who likes to have fun) and a red one (one-dimensional personality), while suggesting Tinder is great because "you're able to see what you like and what you don't like."

Saweetie's full interview with Billboard is available now.

