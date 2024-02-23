Saweetie releases new single, "Richtivities"

Saweetie is engaging in some "Richtivities," per her new single, out now with an accompanying video.

Over the song's smooth and catchy beat, she puts on for the pretty women who do rich things. "Super fine, bills paid, doin' fine," she raps, later adding, "Post a pic shut down the entire net/Not impressed what competition?/ I’m the best."

The song, which follows "Do It for the Bay," an anthem for the San Francisco 49ers, arrives ahead of BMF's third season, on which Saweetie will be featured. She'll take on the role of Keeya, "a former college athlete who's now on the streets in St. Louis," according to Deadline.

Season 3 of Starz's BMF premieres March 1.

