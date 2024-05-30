Salt-N-Pepa action figures released

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Salt-N-Pepa have received the action figure treatment.

Super7, the San Francisco-based premier pop-culture design house and producer of lifestyle-oriented collectibles, will release a two-pack of Salt-N-Pepa figures, featuring the group dressed as they were in both the "Push It" music video and artwork for "Shake Your Thang." DJ Spinderella is not included in the release.

The rappers now join a list of hip-hop artists Super7 has turned into action figures. Others include Outkast, Run-D.M.C., Beastie BoysRZA, KRS-One, Ghostface Killah, MF Doom and Notorious B.I.G.

This marks yet another set of Salt-N-Pepa plastic figures, following the one previously released by Fisher Price. The Little People Collector set was also modeled after their looks from the "Push It" music video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!