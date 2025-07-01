Sabrina Claudio says creating new album from her perspective 'wasn't as much of a challenge' as she thought

Sabrina Claudio's new album, Fall in Love With Her, is based on her personal experiences — a different approach for the singer, who has ghostwritten songs for other artists over the years. Speaking to Billboard, she shared that the album-making experience "wasn't as much of a challenge as I thought it was gonna be."

"I think the fear of it being a challenge is what stopped me from doing it. I’m pretty private in my general life. Ever since I was a little girl, I was writing songs from things I’ve never experienced, so that’s how I’ve always written music," she explains. "As an adult, it became I don’t want to expose myself. Also, I don’t really be dating like that."

Sabrina says she worked with songwriter Nasri, who "pushed the envelope on the sound and things I never spoke about."

"I think people can feel it. I'm so excited for the shows," says Sabrina, who is set to hit the road with Big Sean and Russ starting July 8.

"The thing I love about Russ, and why I thought it made sense to me, was that even though genre-wise we're in different categories, his lyrical content and what he's about make us very similar. The fans we bring to the shows enjoy the same thing. We just like to be in our feelings. Expect a lot of emotions," Sabrina tells Billboard.

She notes she's "trying to consolidate six bodies of work" into a possible 30-minute set that will feature some new songs and her band, and will hopefully attract some new fans.

Fall in Love With Her is available on streaming services.

