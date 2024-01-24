Russell Wilson shares photo of Ciara & new baby

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

By Shafiq Najib

Ciara is taking time to be with her family.

The singer's husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, shared a photo on Instagram recently  featuring Ciara holding their new baby Amora.

He captioned the black-and-white snapshot, "The Most Beautiful View."

The couple announced back in December that they had welcomed a daughter, whose full name is Amora Princess Wilson.

She first revealed her latest pregnancy in August by sharing a sweet video of her dancing to her duet with Chris Brown, "How We Roll."

The "Get Up" singer and Wilson are also parents to three other children: a 6-year-old daughter named Sienna, a 3-year-old son named Win, and Ciara's 9-year-old son from a previous relationship with rapper Future, named Future Zahir Wilburn.

