Roy Ayers, godfather of neo-soul, passes away; Mary J. Blige and more pay tribute

Roy Ayers, known as the godfather of neo-soul, has passed away at 84 years old, his family announced on his Facebook account.

"It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing which occurred on March 4th, 2025 in New York City after a long illness," the statement reads. "He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed. His family ask that you respect their privacy at this time, a celebration of Roy’s life will be forthcoming."

Recognized as a pioneer of jazz-funk and a huge influence on the neo-soul movement, Ayers made his recording debut in the early 1960s and released his debut album, West Coast Vibes, in 1963. Alongside jazz flutist Herbie Mann, he later released albums Virgo Vibes, Stoned Soul Picnic and Daddy Bug for Atlantic Records. He eventually formed Roy Ayers Ubiquity, with which he scored his biggest hit, "Everybody Loves the Sunshine." Ayers' work has since been sampled by D'Angelo, Common, Tyler, The Creator and Mary J. Blige, who has taken to social media to honor him.

"RIP Roy Ayers," she wrote on social platform X. She shared a clip from her My Life documentary where she speaks about her love of "Everybody Loves the Sunshine," which she sampled on her 1994 hit "My Life."

Erykah Badu, Rapsody and Questlove also showed love to Roy following his death.

"The King Of Neo Soul. The cat who birthed us all in the 'vibes only' movement. The Soundtrack that ALL the incense you ever burned was truly made for," Quest wrote in an Instagram tribute. "Thank You Roy Edward Ayers Jr for EVERYTHING you gave us. taught us. showed us. soothed us."

