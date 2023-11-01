Rising songstress Tyla is 'Billboard's Rookie of the Month for October

Tyla's rise to mainstream music fame continues. Her latest achievement: earning the title of Billboard's Rookie of the Month for October.

Tyla, a 21-year-old South African native, became a TikTok favorite with her breakthrough single, "Water," and its accompanying viral hip-and-booty dance that many, like Ciara, try to imitate. She recently made her U.S. TV debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon with a performance of "Water."

In speaking to Billboard about her newfound fame, Tyla said, "It's crazy just being a normal girl in South Africa, and then living this dream that I've always wanted to live."

She added, "I used to be so jealous watching all of the American celebrities on TV, like the Kardashians, Adele, Rihanna ... Nicki Minaj. I was like, 'One day, I'm gonna be there.'"

The singer then opened up about her belief that "only Americans could be famous."

"I did not know it could happen for us because it didn’t really happen very often for people in Africa and especially South Africa," she said.

In the Q+A story for Billboard, Tyla also delved into career and personal topics, like her first introduction to amapiano music, coming up with her signature "popiano" sound, other songs she's released — including her debut, "Getting Late" — signing with Epic Records in 2021 and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.