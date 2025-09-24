Rihanna welcomes baby #3 with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the "Smurfs" Global Premiere at Mont des Arts on June 28, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Rihanna is now a mom of three.

The singer and Fenty Beauty founder has welcomed a baby girl with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky. Rocki Irish Meyers was born on Sept. 13, according to a post Rih shared to Instagram Wednesday.

This is Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's third child together.

A$AP Rocky confirmed the news of Rihanna's pregnancy with their third child in May at the 2025 Met Gala.

"It feels amazing, you know," A$AP Rocky told reporters after they congratulated him following media reports that the couple was expecting their third child, according to The Associated Press. "It's time that we show the people what we was cooking up, and I'm glad everybody's happy for us, 'cause we definitely happy, you know?"

Rihanna also stepped out at the Met Gala that night wearing a pin-striped ensemble that showed off her pregnancy.

The duo are also parents to sons Rza and Riot. The couple welcomed Rza in May 2022 and Riot in 2023.

In an interview with Vogue in April, A$AP Rocky said of his son RZA, "The older one, he stays to himself -- he likes his books."

Of his younger son Riot, the rapper added, "He likes to take stuff from his brother so his brother can chase him."

