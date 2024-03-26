Rihanna says she wants her kids to be "whoever they want to be"

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

By Andrea Dresdale

Rihanna has been breaking boundaries and forging her own path since she first came on the scene, and she wants the same for her two young sons with A$AP Rocky: RZA, 22 months, and Riot Rose, seven months.

As part of her cover story for Vogue China, Rih says that because individuality is a quality she prizes for herself, it's something that's affected her approach to parenting.

"The most beautiful thing … is that [children] come into the world with their own individuality and sincerity, without any logic or conformity, which usually makes you feel that you must fit into a certain group," she tells the publication.

"It's really beautiful to see and I want to continue to help them navigate that and make sure that they know they can be whoever they want to be," she continues. "They should embrace it completely, because it's beautiful, and it's unique. I love them just that way."

Rihanna co-curated the issue, and the theme is "beauty in individuality."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!