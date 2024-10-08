Rihanna photographs A$AP Rocky for cover of 'W Magazine''s The Originals Issue

A$AP Rocky graces the cover of W Magazine's The Originals Issue, which was photographed by his partner, Rihanna. It was her first time shooting someone for a magazine, but also a full-circle moment for the couple.

Rih took her role seriously, instructing Rocky to “Walk through that door! And move your leg this way!" "Wiggle around!" He tells the mag, "This is very special because this is the first place she fell in love with me."

He later adds, "Virgil Abloh shot the music video for 'Fashion Killa' in 2012, and that was the same couch where Rihanna and I sat in the first scene. That was that same room."

Rocky says there's "a lot of history between him and Rih," recalling the moment she stood up for him, an upcoming artist, as he was being kicked out of a nightclub. "I was getting into it with the bouncers, and she came out. We just locked eyes," Rocky remembers. "She didn’t even know us, but she was like, ‘Yo! Why y’all not letting him in? What’s wrong with you?! Let that man in!’”

He notes he knew he wanted her to be the mother of her children "from when we were younger ... so it was only right when we got older."

"She knows when to hold it down. I think we both have our niches, our things that we do that we're good at," he says of Rih, mother to their sons RZA and Riot. "She could never be a great dad, because she's a great mom," he continues. "And I could never be a great mom, because I'm the greatest dad in the whole wide world."

