Rick Ross shows love to Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole

Since Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is now linked to Taylor Swift and no longer to former partner Kayla Nicole, there's another celebrity who may be interested in spending time with Kelce's ex.

The on-air reporter and fashion model shared bikini photos to Instagram back in July, but fans are just now noticing a comment Rick Ross made in an apparent effort to shoot his shot.

"Your future bright," the rapper recently wrote under Kayla's post.

Users on Instagram noticed the simple but seemingly flirtatious comment, with a few suggesting the two would make a good pair.

"She cold bro! Ross said 'uuuuh,'" one fan said. "You shooting your shot?" another wrote.

The Rich Forever rapper's alleged attempt at charming Kayla comes at a time when her past relationship with Kelce has resurfaced amid news that he's now with Swift.

Kayla dated the NFL star for five years; they reportedly broke it off in May 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.