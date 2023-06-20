Rick Ross donates nearly $30K to Fayette County clinic to prevent shutdown

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Rick Ross helped save a Fayette County clinic that was on the verge of closing down. According to WSB-TV, the rapper donated a little over $30,000 to the Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic, which serves residents 18 and older, especially those in underserved areas and with no insurance, for free.

“A clinic like this means a lot to me. I lost my father at an early age and I felt like one of the reasons I lost him so early is because of his lack of health care," Ross said.

He's given the clinic their biggest donation thus far and says he plans to help a lot more.

“I look forward to continue to help out as much as possible," Ross told the staff. "I consider you family, friends, and of course neighbors."

Fayette C.A.R.E. Executive Director Geneva Weaver thanked Rozay for his donation. The clinic had raised $19,000 before the rapper's assistance.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

