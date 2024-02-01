Rhino Records celebrates Black History Month with Keith Sweat, Eric Benét vinyls

Rhino Records, the label responsible for hits from Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan and other music greats, is celebrating Black History Month with special edition vinyls.

The company will reissue Keith Sweat's Make it Last Forever and Eric Benét's A Day In the Life, two records the helped in shaping '90s R&B.

Rhino is partnering with Forever a Music Store Coalition, a collective of Black-owned independent U.S. music retailers, to have both records available to fans on February 9.

After debuting Make it Last Forever in November 1987, Sweat's seminal album, which spawned multiple chart-topping singles "I Want Her" and "Don't Stop Your Love," went on to earn triple-Platinum status with the RIAA.

This year, Benét celebrates the 25th anniversary of A Day in the Life, home of the hit Grammy-nominated, Gold-certified Tamia collab, "Spend My Life With You."

