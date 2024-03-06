Reverend refers to GloRilla as "gospel artist," cites "Tomorrow" verse in sermon

From the Billboard charts to the church! The lyrics of GloRilla's "Tomorrow" have been made into a sermon.

Baltimore Reverend Melech E.M. Thomas delivered a sermon Sunday at the Payne Memorial A.M.E. Church in which he cited the song from Glo, who he repeatedly referred to as a "gospel artist." He specifically quoted the lyric, "Every day the sun won't shine, but that's why I love tomorrow."

Thomas dedicated the line to "people that life aint been the kindest to you" but who understand the truth in the psalm, "Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning." He later shared a clip for fans to watch on Instagram.

"My love for preaching has always been influenced by the similarities between Black preachers and rappers," Thomas wrote in the caption Tuesday. "From content, delivery, stage presence, and, sometimes, even the message.@glorillapimpconsistently puts out affirming and inspirational lyrical content and…consistently, her lyrics find their way into my sermons."

"This small clip from Sunday’s sermon speaks to how quickly God can 'spin the block' on you, using a bar from Big Glo’s song 'Tomorrow 2'! I hope that this serves as a reminder that no matter how rough your day may end, you can always fall in love with your Tomorrow!" he concluded.

GloRilla reposted the video on her socials, writing, "PREACH ! Yeah Glo" in the caption.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.