Report: Saoirse Ronan to play Linda McCartney in Sam Mendes’ Beatles films

Saoirse Ronan attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)/Linda McCartney (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Sam Mendes has reportedly found his Linda McCartney.

Deadline reports that Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan has been cast to play Paul McCartney's first wife and Wings bandmate in the director's The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

The four films are expected to hit theaters in April 2028, with each one told from the point of view of a different band member. It will star Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of the band members and their legendary catalog of music.

Linda, who passed away from breast cancer in April 1998, started her career as a photographer, shooting such celebrities as Bob Dylan, Neil Young and The Who. She shot Eric Clapton for Rolling Stone in 1968, becoming the first female photographer to land a cover of the magazine.

Paul and Linda married in March 1969 and had three children together, Mary McCartney, Stella McCartney and James McCartney. Paul also adopted Linda’s daughter Heather, from her first marriage to Joseph Melville See Jr.

After The Beatles broke up in 1970, Paul taught Linda how to play keyboards and she became part of his post-Beatles band Wings. She was also a vocal animal rights activist and successful vegetarian cookbook author.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.