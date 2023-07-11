Report: Naomi Osaka and boyfriend Cordae welcome baby girl

Congratulations are in order for professional tennis player Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae, who have welcomed their first baby, a girl.

A source confirmed the news to People, revealing the four-time Grand Slam singles champ and her newborn daughter are "doing well."

Prior to sharing images of their princess-themed baby shower in June, the couple announced their pregnancy in January.

"Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023," Osaka captioned the carousel of photos.

In one of the photos, a note written in English and Japanese, the 25-year-old star reflected on her life and sports journey, emphasizing the excitement she felt about her next chapters.

"I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted," she wrote. "Every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha."

Osaka ended the note with a promise to be back on the tennis court in 2024.

