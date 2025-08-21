Regina King's MianU wine brand is her way of creating memories with late son's spirit

Regina King attends the Los Angeles special screening of Netflix's "A Man In Full" at TUDUM Theater on April 24, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Regina King's MianU brand may be another bottle of wine to some, but to her, it's a way to continue connecting with her late son, Ian Alexander Jr.

"It was kind of an epiphany I had that came from a place of continuing to create memories in Ian's spirit," she tells Haute Living. "I'm still here, on this plane, separate from him, and I'm surrounded by people talking about their children — engagements, weddings, new chapters — [while mine is gone]."

"I still love talking about Ian: I just don’t have the chance to create new memories in the way they do," she continues. "But I’m not focused on that. This is my way of creating something new, together."

She notes “it just made sense to start with orange wine," the kind of wine Ian introduced her to years ago. Regina says Ian comes to mind every time she drinks it.

“Every time a cork opens, or every time I’m pouring a glass, I’m thinking of Ian. I’m thinking of him 24/7 anyway, but always in this moment, I can see his face," says Regina, who hopes the drink will strike up conversations and questions about Ian.

"Maybe they'll ask. His name is right there, in the middle of it all. He'll never be forgotten," she says. "If you see me, you see Ian."

Ian died by suicide in January 2022; his name is in the center of the brand's title, and the logo is his handwriting.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

