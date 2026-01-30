Record snowfalls in Florida history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of '78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.

Despite shorter, warmer winters—driven by climate change—in many areas, blizzards are predicted to become more frequent and intense. Since warmer air holds more moisture, more snow is likely to fall when temperatures are just below freezing versus when temperatures are significantly below the 32 degrees Fahrenheit freezing point.

Warmer-than-normal winter air is impacting nearly every region of the U.S., according to a 2024 study by Climate Central. For every 1 degree rise in Fahrenheit the air holds 4% more moisture, creating the right conditions for intense snowfall.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Florida using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to better understand historical snowfall events on a local level. Only one record snowfall for each county was included in the list.

February 13, 1958 (Wakulla County)

- 1-day snowfall: 3.0 inches

January 22, 2025 (Holmes County)

- 1-day snowfall: 4.0 inches

January 22, 2025 (Gadsden County)

- 1-day snowfall: 4.8 inches

January 22, 2025 (Bay County)

- 1-day snowfall: 5.0 inches

January 22, 2025 (Washington County)

- 1-day snowfall: 5.0 inches

January 22, 2025 (Walton County)

- 1-day snowfall: 5.6 inches

January 22, 2025 (Jackson County)

- 1-day snowfall: 6.4 inches

January 22, 2025 (Okaloosa County)

- 1-day snowfall: 8.0 inches

January 22, 2025 (Santa Rosa County)

- 1-day snowfall: 9.0 inches

January 21, 2025 (Escambia County)

- 1-day snowfall: 10.0 inches