Raven-Symoné reflects on 'Cheetah Girls' legacy

Raven-Symoné is reflecting on her Cheetah Girls past and teasing what the future may hold for the franchise.

The That's So Raven alum starred as Galleria in the 2003 Disney Channel Original Movie and its 2006 sequel alongside Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan as the four members of the titular girl group.

Raven-Symoné told Entertainment Tonight she looks back on her Cheetah Girls days and the films as "another moment in culture that gave girl power, that gave fashion, that gave songs."

"[I'm] very blessed to be a part of that and can't wait to see what the future holds with that," she teased.

A third Cheetah Girls film, The Cheetah Girls: One World, was released in 2008, but Raven-Symoné did not join Bailon, Williams and Bryan for that installment.

"We don't talk about #3," she joked, before getting serious. "It was great, girls. I loved it."

