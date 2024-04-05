Rare Prince B-side “United States of Division” released digitally for the first time

A rare Prince B-side has been released to digital services for the first time to mark the 20th anniversary of the legendary singer's 28th studio album, Musicology.

The song, “United States of Division,” was originally released in 2004 to Prince’s NPG Music Club as a virtual B-side for the song “Cinnamon Girl" and later as a bonus track for the U.K. CD single of the same song.

“United States of Division” is a protest tune written during the Iraq War era, and in it, Prince sings about his fears for the state of our nation.

“How far from heaven must we go? / Before the winds of change will blow and show,” Prince sings. “This world how it's supposed to be / Land of peace and harmony.”

You can listen to "United States of Division" now on all digital outlets and on YouTube.

Musicology was handed out to fans who attended Prince's Musicology Tour, which ran from March to September 2004. It was released in retail outlets in April of the same year.

