Rapsody thanks fans for support on return to music + new song, "Asteroids"

Rapsody says she's appreciative of all the love she's been getting from fans since her return to music.

The rap guru took to Instagram to express gratitude for the support that's been shown for her new single, "Asteroids."

"Thank you all for the love! You've made this return feel amazing. I'm grateful!" she wrote.

"Asteroids," produced by Hit-Boy and Corbett, is expected to show up on Rapsody's upcoming fourth LP.

The North Carolina native teed up the project with a video montage of studio footage accompanied by a voice-over from her best friend, who praises the album as "so, so special."

"The hardest step she ever took was to blindly trust in who she was," Rapsody captioned the post. "Album done."

It'll be the first full body of work for the rapper since 2019's Eve; given the Instagram caption of another post where she mentions her triumphant return, the album might be delivered by the end of this year.

"You all bring me joy. I appreciate that you care," she said. "It has been a 4 year becoming of who I am today, and I'm excited to share more soon."

Rapsody, often hailed as a lyrical genius for her wordplay, metaphoric rap style and intricate rhyme patterns, has released a multitude of mixtapes, and solo and collaborative EPs. She's earned three Grammy nominations and cites Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, MC Lyte and Mos Def as her biggest influences.

