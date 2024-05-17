Rapsody drops 'Please Don't Cry,' new "Back in My Bag" video; announces supporting tour

Rapsody fans can now rejoice following the release of her 22-track album, Please Don't Cry.

Featuring collaborations with Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, Phylicia Rashad, Baby Tate, Alex Isley and Niko Brim, the album is one that captures Rap's "voyage of self-discovery" while exploring "the depth of her talent with more vulnerability than any prior releases," per a press release.

She tells Uproxx she found the title online and related to it after her own healing journey.

"I cried a lot. I allowed myself to feel a lot. I got angry a lot. I allowed myself to feel all the things, but I also found my joy again," she says of her healing process. "And that’s why the title meant so much to me. I was on Pinterest and I found the title within a quote, and it said, 'No, please don’t cry. You won’t always feel so broken,'" Rap continued. "And that’s what it is. It’s all temporary. It doesn’t last forever. But the grace is, allow yourself to feel it, but don’t sit in it. That’s all."

In celebration of the album's release, Rapsody dropped the video for "Back In My Bag," which starts with her reflecting on her personal evolution since 2019's Eve and then sees her performing the song in a black truck, getting tatted and more, alongside her group of friends.

She plans to hit the road in support of the project in the fall; European dates start September 6 in Berlin, Germany, and U.S. dates pick up September 19 in Philadelphia. The trek wraps up October 27 in Raleigh.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

