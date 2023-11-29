Rapper Rah Digga ties the knot

Congratulations are in order for rapper Rah Digga, who recently tied the knot with her partner Troy Weeks.

"Alas, WE HAVE ARRIVED!!!" the rapper, born Rashia Fisher, captioned a wedding photo on Instagram

The image of her and Meeks, sitting in a Rolls Royce dressed in all white, is from a second of two weddings Rah said the couple shared.

She first said "I do" while on the 2023 Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience with a ceremony officiated by Big Daddy Kane.

"I gave a speech like a Reverend," Kane wrote of the special moment.

Rah, referred to as one of rap's most prominent female MCs, is best known as a longtime member of Busta Rhymes' Flipmode Squad. Her debut solo album, Dirty Harriet, released in 2000, followed by Classic in 2010.

