Quinta Brunson to receive honorary degree from Temple University

Quinta Brunson has been racking up awards for her work on Abbott Elementary, and soon, she'll have an honorary degree to add to her collection.

Philadelphia's Temple University has announced they will be honoring Brunson during their 137th commencement in May.

"We are thrilled to recognize Quinta Brunson for her remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication to her craft," Temple President Richard M. Englert said in a statement. "Quinta embodies the spirit of Temple's commitment to creativity, innovation and social impact. Her talent, authenticity and trailblazing spirit inspire us all."

“I am simply honored,” said Brunson.

The commencement ceremony will take place Wednesday, May 8, at 10 a.m., with remarks from Brunson. The night before, she’ll receive the 2024 Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award from the Klein College of Media and Communication.

Brunson enrolled as a first-year student at the Klein College, where she was involved in Temple University Television's first student-produced comedy variety show, Temple Smash. She left college shortly after to pursue her career in comedy.

