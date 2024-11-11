Quincy Jones laid to rest in private ceremony

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Quincy Jones was laid to rest in an "intimate ceremony [that] included Mr. Jones' seven children, his brother, two sisters, and immediate family members," The Associated Press reports.

Details about where the ceremony was held were not revealed, but the family says they remain "enormously grateful for the outpouring of condolences and tributes from his friends and fans from around the world."

Details for a more public memorial celebration will be announced soon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Jazz Foundation of America.

Jones, producer of Michael Jackson's Thriller album and more, died Nov. 3 with his family by his side. He was 91.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!