Quincy Jones to be honored with BET prime-time news special

BET is airing a prime-time news special in honor of the late Quincy Jones. Premiering Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, BET AND ET PRESENT QUINCY JONES: LIFE AND LEGACY will feature interviews with Jones, as well as rare archival footage from throughout his career. Among the many things being discussed are Jones' impact across music, television, film and philanthropy; his work with Michael Jackson and Aretha Franklin; and his production on "We Are the World," which gathered top musical talent across all genres to raise money and awareness for famine relief in Africa.

"We mourn the loss of a true cultural titan and visionary," Scott Mill, president and CEO of BET Media Group, said in a statement. "Quincy Jones was not only a musical genius but also a trailblazer whose influence on Black culture and the global music landscape is immeasurable. His work broke barriers, set new standards of excellence, and inspired generations to believe in the power of their art and voices. Through his groundbreaking compositions, timeless productions, and relentless advocacy, Quincy redefined what was possible and helped shape the soundtrack of our lives. BET honors his legacy and will continue celebrating his indelible contributions to our community and beyond. He will be deeply missed."

Following BET AND ET PRESENT QUINCY JONES: LIFE AND LEGACY will be an encore presentation of Q 85: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION FOR QUINCY JONES, which celebrated Jones' 85th birthday. Brian McKnight, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, LL Cool J, Ludacris, Charlie Wilson, Fantasia, NE-YO, Yolanda Adams, Dave Chappelle, Gladys Knight and more were in attendance.

