Questlove releases soundtrack for Sly Stone documentary

Questlove has released the soundtrack for his documentary about funk legend Sly StoneSLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features the band's signature hits, seven unreleased alternative versions, and three new edits by Questlove and hip-hop producer J.PERIOD.

Quest also served as co-producer alongside Joseph Patel, Rob Santos and Jeff Mao, who compiled the album.

The SLY LIVES! soundtrack is now on streaming services, with the documentary now out on Hulu. CD and LP editions of the album are available for preorder and dropping on May 9.

SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) explores the rise and fall of Sly Stone, known for breaking down barriers in the late '60s and '70s through the fusion of soul, funk, gospel, Latin and psychedelic rock heard on "I Want to Take You Higher," "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)" and other Top 40 hits.

The film also discusses the burden of being a successful Black artist in America and features cameos from André 3000, D'Angelo, Chaka Khan, George Clinton, Q-Tip, Jimmy JamTerry Lewis and more.

