Queen Naija announces new EP '﻿After the Butterflies﻿,' shares album track list

Prince Williams/WireImage

By Jamia Pugh

Three years after dropping her debut album, Misunderstood, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Queen Naija is back with a new EP.

The R&B singer announced After the Butterflies, her sophomore album expected out on November 17.

Queen wrote that she's "so happy" to finally be releasing a project and requested fans "enjoy this body of work that was created from a real and vulnerable state in my life."

The "Lie to Me" singer then unveiled the album's 10-song track list, which sees features by YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Eric Bellinger.

Also included on the album: a song titled "One of them Days" with singer Monica, which appears to be a nod to Monica's 1995 hit, "Don't Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days)"

After the Butterflies is currently available for presave.

