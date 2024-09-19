Queen Latifah to share life story in upcoming biopic

Queen Latifah is ready to tell her story. She's teamed with her Flavor Unit Entertainment's Shakim Compere, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Studios and Jesse Collins Entertainment for her upcoming biopic.

“We all came into this industry together and Hip Hop has shaped each and every one of us,” Latifah and Compere said in statement. “Hip Hop’s impact has expanded beyond just music and has created a lasting impression on culture and society overall. It is a dream to be able to collaborate with friends and colleagues that have not only a shared understanding, but are able to tell these stories that were the backdrop of our lives.”

Queen Latifah's biopic will be the first of many hip-hop stories independently financed by HarbourView Equity Partners. "There’s no better story to start with than the one of Queen Latifah, an undisputed legend who has both entertained and inspired us for so many years," Will said in a statement.

“Queen Latifah’s story is one of triumph that needs to be shared with the world. Joining forces with such amazing people to educate and inspire through storytelling is just the beginning of the impact this partnership will have," Collins added.

