Queen Latifah, Lil Wayne and more to be inducted into Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame 2023 class

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The Black American Music Association and the Georgia Entertainment Caucus have announced the inductees for the 2023 Black Music Month Class, and among them are Queen LatifahLil WayneBusta Rhymes and Jermaine Dupri.

The rappers will be inducted alongside classmates Magic JohnsonDallas AustinMarvin Sapp and Mahalia Jackson. They will each have Crown Jewel of Excellence emblems installed in front of Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium. They'll join the company of previous honorees, including Quincy JonesStevie WonderMichael JacksonBeyoncéMary J. BligeUsherMissy ElliottMs. Lauryn HillNas and Snoop Dogg.

"This year's inductees embody Black excellence and individually have bodies of work that will remain impactful for generations to come," said Catherine Brewton, one of the founders of the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for October 26 in Atlanta.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

