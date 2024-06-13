Quavo teams with VP Kamala Harris for inaugural Rocket Foundation Summit

Quavo's doing his part to keep Takeoff's name alive, Variety reports. For his latest effort, he's teamed with Vice President Kamala Harris and the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention for the first-ever Rocket Foundation Summit.

The event will feature a conversation with Quavo and Harris about ways to decrease gun violence, a roundtable chat with families of gun violence victims about improving gun controls and more. Quavo will then be honored for his philanthropic efforts, and Takeoff's life will be commemorated.

The Rocket Foundation Summit is set to take place on June 18, in honor of Takeoff's 30th birthday. It's intended to honor him and other victims of gun violence.

Quavo's Rocket Foundation was launched following Takeoff's 2022 death outside a Houston bowling alley. The hope is to "solve the gun violence crisis one city at a time - starting with Atlanta," its website states.

