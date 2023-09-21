Quavo takes a stand against gun violence following Takeoff's shooting death

Quavo is directing his energy toward efforts to reduce gun violence after his nephew and Migos bandmate, Takeoff, was shot and killed last year.

According to The Associated Press, the rapper met privately with Vice President Kamala Harris and other political figures and spoke as a gun violence advocate on a panel during the Congressional Black Caucus legislative conference in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, September 20.

Quavo said his nephew's untimely death in Houston on November 22, 2022, is why he's using his voice and platform to speak up.

"I feel like your calling comes at the least expected times," Quavo said. "I need to step up to the plate and hit a homerun. I have to do something about it, so it won't happen to the masses — especially in our culture. I don't want this to happen to the next person. I want to knock down these percentages."

Quavo, alongside Takeoff's mother, Titania Davenport, attended the conference and was later praised by VP Harris for their "call to action."

Also in attendance was Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, Rep. Lucy McBath — who lost her teenage son to gun violence — and Greg Jackson of the Community Justice Action Fund.

The panel featured a solutions-oriented conversation on community intervention and the power in advocacy.

"We need to figure out how do we keep these types of incidents from happening to people going anywhere and thinking they can hurt somebody where it shouldn't happen," Quavo said.

According to police, Takeoff was an innocent bystander who was shot outside a Houston bowling alley after a disagreement over a dice game led to gunfire.

Quavo released his latest album, Rocket Power, as tribute to Takeoff.

