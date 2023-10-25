Q-Tip joins creative team of upcoming Muhammad Ali musical, 'Ali'

Courtesy of Boneau/Bryan-Brown

By Jamia Pugh

Q-Tip, the acclaimed rapper formerly of influential hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, has been tapped by producers of the upcoming Muhammad Ali musicalAli, to join the production's creative team.

His role includes the duties of music producer and co-lyricist.

"We are beyond delighted and grateful to have the living legend, Q-Tip, join this extraordinary creative team on ALI," lead producer Richard Willis said. "Q-Tip's artistry, knowledge and experience is unmatched."

Also joining the music team is Grammy-winning saxophonist Casey Benjamin as associate music producer and Broadway music director and conductor Sean Mayes as music supervisor.

Q-Tip said of joining the project, "Muhammad Ali has been an inspiration for me my entire life. I look forward to working with Teddy, Clint, Casey, Sean, and the entire creative team in telling the great man's story in this form."

Ali, the new musical celebrating the life and legacy of the heavyweight boxing champion and humanitarian Muhammad Ali, will be presented in Ali's hometown of Louisville at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in fall 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!