"Pure joy": Viola Davis reacts to being immortalized as a "Barbie Role Model"

Mattel

By Stephen Iervolino

Ahead of Friday's International Women's Day, Mattel just unveiled its Role Models line, and EGOT-winning actress, author and activist Viola Davis was among them.

The figures of the famous women were made to introduce "girls to remarkable women's stories to show them you can be anything."

The "critically-revered" Viola was hailed for her day job as a performer and also her philanthropy; her commitment to fighting childhood hunger and supporting social justice was highlighted, as was her JuVee Productions company's "focus on giving a voice to the voiceless through strong, impactful narratives."

"Honestly, I wanted this Barbie to make little 6-year-old Viola squeal," the star commented. "It is my biggest gift to her ... my lifelong mission and legacy to make her feel pretty, seen, and worthy. No words ... just joy."

Viola's fellow Oscar and Emmy winner Helen Mirren was also celebrated, as were Mexican writer-director Lila Avilés; Japanese model and TV personality Nicole Fujita; German comedian Enissa Amani; Indigenous content creator Maira Gomez; and recording artists Shania Twain and Kylie Minogue.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

