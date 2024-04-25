Public Enemy's Chuck D to be honored at Rap 4 Peace conference in June

Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Swift River Productions

By Andrea Dresdale

On June 2, National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Public Enemy's Chuck D will be honored at Rap 4 Peace: A Hip-Hop Gun Violence Awareness Conference & Gala in Santa Monica.

The event, organized by Hip Hop 4 Peace and the UNESCO Center for Peace, will raise awareness about gun violence in BIPOC communities and developing countries, advocate for common sense gun policies and recognize individuals who have made outstanding achievements in nonviolent advocacy.

Chuck will receive the The President's Volunteer Service Award for Lifetime Achievement. In a statement to Billboard, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer says, "I'm just one of many people in this movement and all of them should be recognized for their contributions. For me, awards are like notches on a yardstick showing us how far we've come and how much more we have to go."

"This nation’s normalized behavior of gun violence is not normal. Hip-hop can, and should, lead the way to bring peace into our neighborhoods," he adds.

The event is open to the public; tickets are available at HH4Peace.org.

In other Chuck D news, he saluted A Tribe Called Quest for being one of this year's inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He wrote on Instagram, "My nephews @atcq @qtiptheabstract @alishaheed @jarobiwhite @phifeforever have gotten into @rockhall. I salute and congratulate them along with the other kings + queens for getting in."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!