Public Enemy continues to 'Fight the Power' with new song, 'March Madness'

While on their international tour, Public Enemy has released "March Madness," adding it to their list of protest music. The song, "a powerful rebuke against crooked politicians and the ongoing crisis of gun violence," was released on Juneteenth featuring a collective of students from Howard University, Harvard University and Berklee College of Music.

"[Juneteenth] became a federally recognized holiday on June 19, 2021 signed into law by The President. This was only 4 years ago and 160 years since the confederation surrendered during the civil war. But it feels like we are on the brink of something similar with ongoing efforts to dismantle diversity equity and inclusion," Flavor Flav wrote on Instagram, also mentioning the conflicts between Israel and Palestine, Israel and Iran, and Ukraine and Russia.

He continued, "I hate war. I hate what's going on around the world and in US. We are supposed to be THE UNITED STATES and war ain't about Unity."

With "March Madness," Flav says he's using his platform to "create a protest anthem about important issues we are facing as human beings right now" and notes "it was an honor" to do so alongside "the students from Harvard, Berklee, and Howard Universities."

Proceeds from the song will benefit the Black Music Action Coalition Human Rights Fund, as well as Everytown, the "largest gun violence prevention organization in America," per its website.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.