'Power' franchise getting a fourth spinoff series

The Power franchise is still, well, powerful.



Starz announced Tuesday that there will be a fourth Power spinoff, a prequel series titled Origins.



The series will focus on the origin stories of Ghost and Tommy, characters played by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora in the original Power series. Sikora also plays Tommy in Power Book IV: Force.



"As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Power it is incredible to witness the enormous connection our fans have with the Power universe," said Kathryn Busby, president of programming for Starz. "We can't wait to see how 'Origins' will further evolve this dynamic franchise while bringing fresh, gripping, and expansive storytelling to our audience."



Power Book II: Ghost is set to debut its fourth season this year. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is currently filming its fourth season in New York, while Power Book IV: Force is currently filming its third season in Chicago.

