'Power Book IV: Force's' Joseph Sikora says "it feels amazing to be part" of the 'Power' franchise

Courtesy of Starz

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Power Book IV: Force, the series focusing on Joseph Sikora's character, Tommy, will soon come to an end. The show has been canceled and will wrap up after its third season.

"When [showrunner] Gary Lennon and the other writers and I were mapping out our third season, we saw that we were telling a complete story, and that this was the perfect opportunity to stay true to our artistic vision and make this the final chapter in Tommy's journey in Chicago," Sikora said on Instagram.

He assured fans that "Tommy’s journey is far from over with" and said he "can’t wait to show you what we have planned next."

Tommy was first introduced to the world in the original Power, which premiered 10 years ago. When asked how it feels to be part of the Power franchise, Sikora told ABC Audio, "It feels amazing to be part of something that was organically originated by the culture and is now shaping the culture. I'm proud. I'm grateful."

Sikora credited Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson for "single-handedly changing my life" and said he's grateful to Lennon, executive producer Mark Canton and Courtney Kemp for the roles they played in creating Power and developing his character over the years.

"I love the people I work with. I am so grateful to be surrounded by such stellar talent," he adds of the Force cast.

While fans wait for the final season of Force, will Tommy continue to pop up on the current season of Power Book II: Ghost? Sikora says, "I hope so."

"You never know what to find," he continues. "And that's one of the great parts about the Power universe is there are components and a lot of Easter eggs from the Raising Kanan show that pay off."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

