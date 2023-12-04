'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' director says there "absolutely" is pressure to please fans

One might think that after nearly a decade of Power, filmmaker Sascha Penn wouldn't be too hard on himself about his work.

He told ABC Audio there "absolutely" is pressure to create good TV that'll bring in viewership and have audiences wanting more.

"You don't want to disappoint the fans," Penn said ahead of the December 1 season 3 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Penn noted the difference in filmmaking before today's social media era and the ability to have an almost instantaneous dialogue with fans.

He said though difficult, he tries "really hard" not to pay attention to some of the internet's feedback. At the end of the day, "I want the fans to be happy. I want them to be engaged. I want them to keep tuning in," he said.

At the time of the new season press run, just days ahead of the premiere on Starz, the hit spinoff show had been green lit for season 4.

Opening up about how good it feels for him and his crew to be back to work after the strikes, the showrunner said he's grateful for the hundreds of thousands who tune in every episode.

"The good news is that our fans continue to demand these shows and these stories and we're fortunate enough to be able to tell them," he said.

Season 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is available for streaming on the Starz app, with new episodes premiering every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. on Starz on TV.

